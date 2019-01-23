All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 3151 Penn Meade Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
3151 Penn Meade Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

3151 Penn Meade Way

3151 Penn Meade Way · (615) 431-9567
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3151 Penn Meade Way, Nashville, TN 37214
River Glen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3151 Penn Meade Way Available 08/01/20 BRAND NEW 3 bed 2 bath. 10 Min from Opry, 15 min from Downtown Nash - This brand new home will be available for rent August 1st. No inside pictures yet, but I can send you pictures of the floor plan. To request floor plan please email me at jkrentz@renterswarehouse.com. This locations is 17 minutes from downtown Nashville, 17 minutes from East Nashville, and 10 minutes from the Grand Ole Opry. Credit scores must be above 600. If you are interested in a showing or seeing the floor plans please text me at 615-431-9567

$45 Application Fee
$100 One time admin fee
$1625 rent
$1595 security deposit

(RLNE5832871)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3151 Penn Meade Way have any available units?
3151 Penn Meade Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 3151 Penn Meade Way currently offering any rent specials?
3151 Penn Meade Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3151 Penn Meade Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3151 Penn Meade Way is pet friendly.
Does 3151 Penn Meade Way offer parking?
No, 3151 Penn Meade Way does not offer parking.
Does 3151 Penn Meade Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3151 Penn Meade Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3151 Penn Meade Way have a pool?
No, 3151 Penn Meade Way does not have a pool.
Does 3151 Penn Meade Way have accessible units?
No, 3151 Penn Meade Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3151 Penn Meade Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3151 Penn Meade Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3151 Penn Meade Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 3151 Penn Meade Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3151 Penn Meade Way?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highlands at the Lake
100 Arbor Lake Blvd
Nashville, TN 37076
909 Flats
909 Rosa L Parks Blvd
Nashville, TN 37208
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Barbizon Apartments
2006 Broadway
Nashville, TN 37203
380 Harding
380 Harding Pl
Nashville, TN 37211
The Sawyer at One Bellevue Place
8075 Sawyer Brown Rd
Nashville, TN 37221
Cambridge at Hickory Hollow
660 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37013
Artemis Midtown
301 22nd Ave N
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity