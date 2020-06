Amenities

dishwasher garage some paid utils microwave internet access furnished

City living with a hometown feel! Located in East Nashville is conveniently less than one mile from Riverside Village - home to some of Nashville's favorites: Village Pub, Mitchell Delicatessen and Dose Coffee. A completely furnished home with utilities included, high speed WiFi, two-car garage. Addl deposit required for more than 30 day stay. Sales tax on stays less than 90 days.