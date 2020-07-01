2833 Colonial Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access

Tired of apartment living? Enjoy some privacy in this nice updated Donelson cottage, located only 15 minutes from downtown, within walking distance of the Music City Star which provides daily round trips for the downtown business commuter, new asphalt driveway, new carpet, new wood plank flooring in kitchen and bath, custom paint, oak cabinets, energy saving replacement windows, updated brush nickel hardware, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, updated bath with new vanity, lighting, mirror and hardware, electric stove, refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, oversized detached one car garage with large workshop area and electric garage door opener, separate utility room off garage, motion flood light that automatically lights driveway area upon movement, large fenced rear yard perfect for vegetable garden, rear patio perfect for summer cookouts, closets have coated wire shelving, sorry not a pet friendly property, better hurry, this will never last!

Welcome home! Donelson is the best kept secret in Nashville. An easy commute to downtown being only 10 miles away with convenient access from both I-40 or Lebanon Road. Tired of commuting? Relax and ride the Music City Star, a regional rail service that travels to downtown with daily stops right here at the Donelson Station. Nashville International Airport is located right here. Enjoy shopping? Opry Mills is located just minutes away. Enjoy the outdoors? Nashville Greenway walking trails, Two Rivers Park, Wave Pool and Skateboard Park are only minutes away. The world famous Grand Ole Opry plays right here every Saturday night. Enjoy the water? Percy Priest Lake is just minutes away.