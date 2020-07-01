All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 2833 Colonial Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
2833 Colonial Circle
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:51 PM

2833 Colonial Circle

2833 Colonial Circle · (615) 889-1831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2833 Colonial Circle, Nashville, TN 37214
Colonial Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Sep 1

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Tired of apartment living? Enjoy some privacy in this nice updated Donelson cottage, located only 15 minutes from downtown, within walking distance of the Music City Star which provides daily round trips for the downtown business commuter, new asphalt driveway, new carpet, new wood plank flooring in kitchen and bath, custom paint, oak cabinets, energy saving replacement windows, updated brush nickel hardware, ceiling fans in both bedrooms, updated bath with new vanity, lighting, mirror and hardware, electric stove, refrigerator with icemaker, dishwasher, oversized detached one car garage with large workshop area and electric garage door opener, separate utility room off garage, motion flood light that automatically lights driveway area upon movement, large fenced rear yard perfect for vegetable garden, rear patio perfect for summer cookouts, closets have coated wire shelving, sorry not a pet friendly property, better hurry, this will never last!
Welcome home! Donelson is the best kept secret in Nashville. An easy commute to downtown being only 10 miles away with convenient access from both I-40 or Lebanon Road. Tired of commuting? Relax and ride the Music City Star, a regional rail service that travels to downtown with daily stops right here at the Donelson Station. Nashville International Airport is located right here. Enjoy shopping? Opry Mills is located just minutes away. Enjoy the outdoors? Nashville Greenway walking trails, Two Rivers Park, Wave Pool and Skateboard Park are only minutes away. The world famous Grand Ole Opry plays right here every Saturday night. Enjoy the water? Percy Priest Lake is just minutes away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2833 Colonial Circle have any available units?
2833 Colonial Circle has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2833 Colonial Circle have?
Some of 2833 Colonial Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2833 Colonial Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2833 Colonial Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2833 Colonial Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 2833 Colonial Circle is pet friendly.
Does 2833 Colonial Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2833 Colonial Circle offers parking.
Does 2833 Colonial Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2833 Colonial Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2833 Colonial Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2833 Colonial Circle has a pool.
Does 2833 Colonial Circle have accessible units?
No, 2833 Colonial Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2833 Colonial Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2833 Colonial Circle has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 2833 Colonial Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Note 16 Apartments
1520 Horton Ave
Nashville, TN 37212
Davenport Condominiums
125 Davenport Dr
Nashville, TN 37217
Chowning Square
4141 Woodlawn Dr
Nashville, TN 37205
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26
Nashville, TN 37211
The Morris
818 19th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
Priest Lake
3555 Bell Rd
Nashville, TN 37214
The Cleo
1034 W Eastland Ave
Nashville, TN 37206
500 Fifth
500 5th Ave N
Nashville, TN 37219

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity