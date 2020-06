Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly renovated spacious and bright 1 bed 1 bath apartment. Large yard perfect for entertaining fully privacy fenced. This is not a rental you want to pass up! Shelby Bottoms Park at the end of the block! Water, electric, trash, and lawncare included. Small pets only, 2 pet max, $250 pet deposit for first pet and $100 deposit for second. Applications to be made at: https://www.securetnrentals.com/vacancies Agent/Tenant to verify all information.