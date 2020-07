Amenities

Newly renovated 3 bed, 1 bath beautiful home in Sylvan Heights with quick access to Hwys & Shopping. New kitchen appliances, washer, and dryer. Fresh paint, beautifully refinished hardwood floors, new window blinds, new light fixture. Freshly painted kitchen cabinets with new doorknobs and new backsplash. Fenced backyard with large deck. Large storage area in the basement with 1 car garage accessed from the back yard. Contact Agneta Minea 615-821-7837 for more information.