Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher bathtub oven

First Floor Unit.Lots of wood trim & character. Huge kitchen! Double Vanity, large soaking tub, shower. Main level of home w large front porch. Great storage in basement. W/D. The dining room is a converted bedroom. Nice size yard. Walking distance to Kroger Grocery. Close to Vanderbilt, Belmont and Lipscomb. No Pets, No Smoking, Credit and Background Checks on all applicants. Owner is a TN Real Estate Broker and Realtor. Tenant to confirm schools.