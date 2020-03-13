Amenities
East Nashville House for Rent - Property Id: 281075
Great location!
Maplecrest single house (3 bed/2 bath) for ready to Move !
2314 Maplecrest dr 37214
You will love the updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and convenient location of this home. Easy access to East Nashville Five Points, downtown, I-65, Ellington Parkway and Briley Parkway. The backyard is spacious for entertaining!
Features:
-3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
-Large fenced backyard
-Attic storage, and yard storage
-Driveway parking
-Laundry hookups
-Central heat & A/C
Minimum 1 year lease
$1,850.00 rent per month
$1,850.00 security deposit
$35.00 rental application per person for background and credit check
Pets - will consider (breed restrictions due to insurance) with $350 pet fee
No smoking !
Text (585)709-9461 to set up a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281075
(RLNE5785386)