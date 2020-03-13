Amenities

Great location!

Maplecrest single house (3 bed/2 bath) for ready to Move !

2314 Maplecrest dr 37214

You will love the updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and convenient location of this home. Easy access to East Nashville Five Points, downtown, I-65, Ellington Parkway and Briley Parkway. The backyard is spacious for entertaining!

Features:

-3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms

-Large fenced backyard

-Attic storage, and yard storage

-Driveway parking

-Laundry hookups

-Central heat & A/C

Minimum 1 year lease

$1,850.00 rent per month

$1,850.00 security deposit

$35.00 rental application per person for background and credit check

Pets - will consider (breed restrictions due to insurance) with $350 pet fee

No smoking !

Text (585)709-9461 to set up a showing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281075

