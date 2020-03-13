All apartments in Nashville
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
2314 Maplecrest Dr
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2314 Maplecrest Dr

2314 Maplecrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2314 Maplecrest Drive, Nashville, TN 37214
Maplecrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
East Nashville House for Rent - Property Id: 281075

Great location!
Maplecrest single house (3 bed/2 bath) for ready to Move !
2314 Maplecrest dr 37214
You will love the updated kitchen, hardwood floors throughout, and convenient location of this home. Easy access to East Nashville Five Points, downtown, I-65, Ellington Parkway and Briley Parkway. The backyard is spacious for entertaining!
Features:
-3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms
-Large fenced backyard
-Attic storage, and yard storage
-Driveway parking
-Laundry hookups
-Central heat & A/C
Minimum 1 year lease
$1,850.00 rent per month
$1,850.00 security deposit
$35.00 rental application per person for background and credit check
Pets - will consider (breed restrictions due to insurance) with $350 pet fee
No smoking !
Text (585)709-9461 to set up a showing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/281075
Property Id 281075

(RLNE5785386)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2314 Maplecrest Dr have any available units?
2314 Maplecrest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2314 Maplecrest Dr have?
Some of 2314 Maplecrest Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2314 Maplecrest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2314 Maplecrest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2314 Maplecrest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2314 Maplecrest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2314 Maplecrest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2314 Maplecrest Dr does offer parking.
Does 2314 Maplecrest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2314 Maplecrest Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2314 Maplecrest Dr have a pool?
No, 2314 Maplecrest Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2314 Maplecrest Dr have accessible units?
No, 2314 Maplecrest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2314 Maplecrest Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2314 Maplecrest Dr has units with dishwashers.
