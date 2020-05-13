All apartments in Nashville
2302 Osage Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 4:14 AM

2302 Osage Street

2302 Osage Street · (615) 645-2594
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2302 Osage Street, Nashville, TN 37208
Osage-North Fisk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,525

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 961 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated inside and out! Fresh paint, stunning new floors, stainless appliances with quartz countertops, subway tiled bath/shower, and designer grade lighting and fans. New blinds have since been installed on all windows.

Come tour today in person by setting up a self guided tour: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1636900?source=marketing

Email Ashley for additional question at asmith@renumgt.com or Will at wbrewer@renumgt.com

No Section 8
Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent
Pets accepted on case by case basis (fees may apply)
Other fees may apply
Tenant pays for all Utilities

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2302 Osage Street have any available units?
2302 Osage Street has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 2302 Osage Street currently offering any rent specials?
2302 Osage Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2302 Osage Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2302 Osage Street is pet friendly.
Does 2302 Osage Street offer parking?
No, 2302 Osage Street does not offer parking.
Does 2302 Osage Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2302 Osage Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2302 Osage Street have a pool?
No, 2302 Osage Street does not have a pool.
Does 2302 Osage Street have accessible units?
No, 2302 Osage Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2302 Osage Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2302 Osage Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2302 Osage Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2302 Osage Street does not have units with air conditioning.
