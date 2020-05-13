2302 Osage Street

Amenities
Completely renovated inside and out! Fresh paint, stunning new floors, stainless appliances with quartz countertops, subway tiled bath/shower, and designer grade lighting and fans. New blinds have since been installed on all windows.
Come tour today in person by setting up a self guided tour: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1636900?source=marketing
Email Ashley for additional question at asmith@renumgt.com or Will at wbrewer@renumgt.com
No Section 8
Security Deposit = to 1 month's rent
Pets accepted on case by case basis (fees may apply)
Other fees may apply
Tenant pays for all Utilities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.