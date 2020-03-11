All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

228 Elberta St A

228 Elberta St · (629) 219-2087
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

228 Elberta St, Nashville, TN 37210
Woodbine

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 836 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**Available Immediately**
**All leases must start within 21 days of application date**

Cozy, first floor duplex in the heart of Woodbine! 5 minutes to I-440, Berry Hill, and 100 Oaks! Hardwoods throughout, two large bedrooms, kitchen has built-in bar area, cute back deck, covered parking, private alley access and driveway (shared with upstairs neighbors). Schedule a showing today!

Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Elberta St A have any available units?
228 Elberta St A has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 228 Elberta St A currently offering any rent specials?
228 Elberta St A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Elberta St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 228 Elberta St A is pet friendly.
Does 228 Elberta St A offer parking?
Yes, 228 Elberta St A does offer parking.
Does 228 Elberta St A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Elberta St A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Elberta St A have a pool?
No, 228 Elberta St A does not have a pool.
Does 228 Elberta St A have accessible units?
No, 228 Elberta St A does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Elberta St A have units with dishwashers?
No, 228 Elberta St A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 228 Elberta St A have units with air conditioning?
No, 228 Elberta St A does not have units with air conditioning.
