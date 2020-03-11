228 Elberta St A

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**Available Immediately**

**All leases must start within 21 days of application date**



Cozy, first floor duplex in the heart of Woodbine! 5 minutes to I-440, Berry Hill, and 100 Oaks! Hardwoods throughout, two large bedrooms, kitchen has built-in bar area, cute back deck, covered parking, private alley access and driveway (shared with upstairs neighbors). Schedule a showing today!



Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.