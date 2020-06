Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Don't miss out on this house! So spacious, newly remodeled, hardwood flooring, new granite countertops and SS appliances! 4 bedrooms with an additional flex room that could be used as a bedroom or office! Very spacious detached 2 car garage, rare in this area! Fast commute to Downtown Nashville, miles from great restaurants and shopping! Pets approved on case by case basis!