All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 2116 14th Ave N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
2116 14th Ave N
Last updated July 16 2020 at 10:50 PM

2116 14th Ave N

2116 14th Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2116 14th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208
Buena Vista Heights

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Awesome Rental Home 5 min to Downtown. Germantown, Farmers Market & Metro Center. Easy Freeway Access to I-65/I-40 split. One level living in this 3 Bed with 2 Full baths. A Fenced in Private Backyard with mature trees adjacent to new construction in Hot North Nashville. Walk in from the covered private front porch to a spacious living room with Cathedral Ceilings and recessed lighting. Continue to the Open style Kitchen with a Large Eat in Area, A Pantry Closet and ample counter space. Off the kitchen is an Elevated deck for outdoor entertaining. Deep cleaned and Freshly Painted 2020 Trendy paint colors on walls, trim, doors and ceilings painted. Large Laundry Room. Off Street Driveway Parking for 1 car and ample street parking. Make this your new happy home. Sorry No Cats - See Pet Policy and Application on Site at www.goldfeatherpm.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 14th Ave N have any available units?
2116 14th Ave N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 14th Ave N have?
Some of 2116 14th Ave N's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 14th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
2116 14th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 14th Ave N pet-friendly?
Yes, 2116 14th Ave N is pet friendly.
Does 2116 14th Ave N offer parking?
Yes, 2116 14th Ave N offers parking.
Does 2116 14th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2116 14th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 14th Ave N have a pool?
No, 2116 14th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 2116 14th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 2116 14th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 14th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 2116 14th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Lyncrest Reserve Apartment Homes
100 Belle Valley Dr
Nashville, TN 37209
Audubon Park
600 Whispering Hills Dr
Nashville, TN 37211
Lenox Village Town Center
6900 Lenox Village Dr. Ste. 26
Nashville, TN 37211
Vintage Burkitt Station
13153 Old Hickory Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37013
The Vista Apartments
5319 Nolensville Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Madison Flats
135 Brinkhaven Ave
Nashville, TN 37115
Element Music Row
1515 Demonbreun St
Nashville, TN 37203
The Flats at Silo Bend
5400 Centennial Boulevard
Nashville, TN 37209

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University