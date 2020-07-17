2116 14th Ave N

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly new construction parking

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking new construction

Awesome Rental Home 5 min to Downtown. Germantown, Farmers Market & Metro Center. Easy Freeway Access to I-65/I-40 split. One level living in this 3 Bed with 2 Full baths. A Fenced in Private Backyard with mature trees adjacent to new construction in Hot North Nashville. Walk in from the covered private front porch to a spacious living room with Cathedral Ceilings and recessed lighting. Continue to the Open style Kitchen with a Large Eat in Area, A Pantry Closet and ample counter space. Off the kitchen is an Elevated deck for outdoor entertaining. Deep cleaned and Freshly Painted 2020 Trendy paint colors on walls, trim, doors and ceilings painted. Large Laundry Room. Off Street Driveway Parking for 1 car and ample street parking. Make this your new happy home. Sorry No Cats - See Pet Policy and Application on Site at www.goldfeatherpm.com