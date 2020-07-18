All apartments in Nashville
2107 Burns St B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

2107 Burns St B

2107 Burns Street · (615) 399-9901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2107 Burns Street, Nashville, TN 37216
Inglewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit B · Avail. now

$850

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Furnished Room East Nashville - Property Id: 287086

Be the first to live here with all NEW everything! Perfect for business travellers, roommates, and traveling nurses! Professionally decorated, completely renovated, fully furnished two bedroom townhouse conveniently located to downtown and local hospitals. Available for short and long term rental. Recently renovated with all new appliances including washer/dryer. Safe and great neighborhood. Driveway parking and utilities included. One room is $850, the entire townhouse is $1700.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2107-burns-st-nashville-tn-unit-b/287086
Property Id 287086

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5944316)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Burns St B have any available units?
2107 Burns St B has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2107 Burns St B have?
Some of 2107 Burns St B's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Burns St B currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Burns St B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Burns St B pet-friendly?
No, 2107 Burns St B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 2107 Burns St B offer parking?
Yes, 2107 Burns St B offers parking.
Does 2107 Burns St B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 Burns St B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Burns St B have a pool?
No, 2107 Burns St B does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Burns St B have accessible units?
No, 2107 Burns St B does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Burns St B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Burns St B does not have units with dishwashers.
