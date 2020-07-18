2107 Burns St B

Amenities
Furnished Room East Nashville - Property Id: 287086
Be the first to live here with all NEW everything! Perfect for business travellers, roommates, and traveling nurses! Professionally decorated, completely renovated, fully furnished two bedroom townhouse conveniently located to downtown and local hospitals. Available for short and long term rental. Recently renovated with all new appliances including washer/dryer. Safe and great neighborhood. Driveway parking and utilities included. One room is $850, the entire townhouse is $1700.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2107-burns-st-nashville-tn-unit-b/287086
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5944316)