Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
2028 Graybar Ln
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2028 Graybar Ln

2028 Graybar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2028 Graybar Lane, Nashville, TN 37215
Green Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Green Hills living at its best. 2 BR 2.5 BA condo with a private patio! $2000/mo - Each bedroom has its own private bathroom! WHAT?! Laundry is conveniently located upstairs by the bedrooms. This large 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath condo in the heart of Green Hills right off of Hillsboro Pk will blow you away. Walk to Everything Green Hills has to offer. Brick exterior throughout the complex. Hardwoods and tile on the first floor, carpet in the bedrooms. The natural light from the triple wide patio door begs you to step out to the private and surprisingly quiet patio for fresh air.
Eat in kitchen and formal dining space. Decorative fireplace trims out the living room area. Very nice place.

Pets ok @ $35/mo/pet with breed/size approval from owner
Water included with rent

For showings email SarahBeth@VibeRealtyTN.com
To apply: RentVibeRealty.com/vacancies

Qualified applicants will have Credit of 600+, Income of 3x rent, and no prior evictions or bankruptcies.

Offered by Vibe Realty
Broker#6155415159

(RLNE3999813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2028 Graybar Ln have any available units?
2028 Graybar Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2028 Graybar Ln have?
Some of 2028 Graybar Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2028 Graybar Ln currently offering any rent specials?
2028 Graybar Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2028 Graybar Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 2028 Graybar Ln is pet friendly.
Does 2028 Graybar Ln offer parking?
No, 2028 Graybar Ln does not offer parking.
Does 2028 Graybar Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2028 Graybar Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2028 Graybar Ln have a pool?
No, 2028 Graybar Ln does not have a pool.
Does 2028 Graybar Ln have accessible units?
No, 2028 Graybar Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 2028 Graybar Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 2028 Graybar Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
