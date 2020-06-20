2028 Graybar Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace some paid utils carpet

Green Hills living at its best. 2 BR 2.5 BA condo with a private patio! $2000/mo - Each bedroom has its own private bathroom! WHAT?! Laundry is conveniently located upstairs by the bedrooms. This large 2 bedroom 2.5 Bath condo in the heart of Green Hills right off of Hillsboro Pk will blow you away. Walk to Everything Green Hills has to offer. Brick exterior throughout the complex. Hardwoods and tile on the first floor, carpet in the bedrooms. The natural light from the triple wide patio door begs you to step out to the private and surprisingly quiet patio for fresh air.

Eat in kitchen and formal dining space. Decorative fireplace trims out the living room area. Very nice place.



Pets ok @ $35/mo/pet with breed/size approval from owner

Water included with rent



For showings email SarahBeth@VibeRealtyTN.com

To apply: RentVibeRealty.com/vacancies



Qualified applicants will have Credit of 600+, Income of 3x rent, and no prior evictions or bankruptcies.



Offered by Vibe Realty

Broker#6155415159



(RLNE3999813)