200 Windsor Chase Court

Location

200 Windsor Chase Court, Nashville, TN 37076
Truxton Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2400 sqft

Amenities

Welcome Home! Perfect location for commuters! Specious (2300/sq ft) well appointed 3-Bedroom, 2.5-bath, plus loft area. Nice size kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with walk in closet attached to the master onsite. Ample parking, plus 1-Car Garage; Corner unit - enjoy level/private common areas w/o the maintenance. This Home is Furnished! Washer/Dryer include. Fantastic, open floor plan. No Pets!!! The deposit is $3430 with a credit score of 600 or higher. Please TEXT Brandon (423) 503-8028 for any question, showing times and for the virtual tour.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Windsor Chase Court have any available units?
200 Windsor Chase Court has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Windsor Chase Court have?
Some of 200 Windsor Chase Court's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Windsor Chase Court currently offering any rent specials?
200 Windsor Chase Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Windsor Chase Court pet-friendly?
No, 200 Windsor Chase Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 200 Windsor Chase Court offer parking?
Yes, 200 Windsor Chase Court does offer parking.
Does 200 Windsor Chase Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 Windsor Chase Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Windsor Chase Court have a pool?
No, 200 Windsor Chase Court does not have a pool.
Does 200 Windsor Chase Court have accessible units?
No, 200 Windsor Chase Court does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Windsor Chase Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 Windsor Chase Court does not have units with dishwashers.
