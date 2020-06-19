200 Windsor Chase Court

Amenities

in unit laundry garage stainless steel walk in closets furnished

Welcome Home! Perfect location for commuters! Specious (2300/sq ft) well appointed 3-Bedroom, 2.5-bath, plus loft area. Nice size kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large master suite with walk in closet attached to the master onsite. Ample parking, plus 1-Car Garage; Corner unit - enjoy level/private common areas w/o the maintenance. This Home is Furnished! Washer/Dryer include. Fantastic, open floor plan. No Pets!!! The deposit is $3430 with a credit score of 600 or higher. Please TEXT Brandon (423) 503-8028 for any question, showing times and for the virtual tour.

