1720 Northview Avenue Available 07/28/20 Beautiful New East Nashville Home - Open End of July 2020 - Beautiful New East Nashville Home located in a quiet neighborhood off of Gallatin Pike. Just minutes from local shops, cafes, and restaurants and within walking distance to Publix, Kroger and Aldi. The best part - less then 10 minutes to downtown Nashville and all that the music city has to offer! It has 3 bedrooms each with its' own full size bathroom. It features a very open and spacious floor plan with a private screened in porch and a fenced in back yard. It also has a two car driveway - free parking! This home is fully furnished and includes all utilities in the listing price. There is a full size washer and dryer and is equipped with Apple TV's. Pet friendly!



Check out the virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=vNdpjtU9719



No Cats Allowed



