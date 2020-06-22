All apartments in Nashville
1700 Stewart Place
1700 Stewart Place

1700 Stewart Place · (615) 541-5159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1700 Stewart Place, Nashville, TN 37203
South Nashville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1700 Stewart Place · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1903 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
Property Amenities
Charming Wedgewood Houston Brick Cottage Available Now! $2000 - Located in the heart of Wedgewood Houston, this brick cottage puts you within walking distance to everything you need. WeHo is home to some of Nashville's best restaurants, nightlife, the new MLS stadium, and the Wedgewood Houston Art Crawl. This historic home features 3 bed/2 baths, granite counters, Gas Stove, hardwoods, and a decorative fireplace.

Washer/Dryer included. No pets. Lawncare is tenant responsibility.

$2000/month
$2000 deposit

For showings email SarahBeth@VibeRealtyTN.com
To apply: RentVibeRealty.com/vacancies

Qualified applicants will have Credit of 600+, Income of 3x rent, and no prior evictions or bankruptcies.

Offered by Vibe Realty
Broker#6155415159

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5845446)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Stewart Place have any available units?
1700 Stewart Place has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Stewart Place have?
Some of 1700 Stewart Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Stewart Place currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Stewart Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Stewart Place pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Stewart Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1700 Stewart Place offer parking?
No, 1700 Stewart Place does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Stewart Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1700 Stewart Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Stewart Place have a pool?
No, 1700 Stewart Place does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Stewart Place have accessible units?
No, 1700 Stewart Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Stewart Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1700 Stewart Place does not have units with dishwashers.
