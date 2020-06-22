1700 Stewart Place

Amenities
Charming Wedgewood Houston Brick Cottage Available Now! $2000 - Located in the heart of Wedgewood Houston, this brick cottage puts you within walking distance to everything you need. WeHo is home to some of Nashville's best restaurants, nightlife, the new MLS stadium, and the Wedgewood Houston Art Crawl. This historic home features 3 bed/2 baths, granite counters, Gas Stove, hardwoods, and a decorative fireplace.
Washer/Dryer included. No pets. Lawncare is tenant responsibility.
$2000/month
$2000 deposit
For showings email SarahBeth@VibeRealtyTN.com
To apply: RentVibeRealty.com/vacancies
Qualified applicants will have Credit of 600+, Income of 3x rent, and no prior evictions or bankruptcies.
Offered by Vibe Realty
Broker#6155415159
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5845446)