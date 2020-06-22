All apartments in Nashville
1635 Chase Street

1635 Chase Street · No Longer Available
Location

1635 Chase Street, Nashville, TN 37216
Inglewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
Feast your eyes on this freshly renovated, three bedroom home in East Nashville! Tucked away on a lovely street, this home has hardwood floors throughout the common areas and new carpet in the bedrooms! Brand new stainless appliances in a just renovated kitchen. Bathroom has also just been updated! Check out that fireplace in the living room! Take a tour and apply today at www.renewtn.com/rentals.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1635 Chase Street have any available units?
1635 Chase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1635 Chase Street have?
Some of 1635 Chase Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1635 Chase Street currently offering any rent specials?
1635 Chase Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1635 Chase Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1635 Chase Street is pet friendly.
Does 1635 Chase Street offer parking?
No, 1635 Chase Street does not offer parking.
Does 1635 Chase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1635 Chase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1635 Chase Street have a pool?
No, 1635 Chase Street does not have a pool.
Does 1635 Chase Street have accessible units?
No, 1635 Chase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1635 Chase Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1635 Chase Street does not have units with dishwashers.
