1635 Chase Street

Amenities
Feast your eyes on this freshly renovated, three bedroom home in East Nashville! Tucked away on a lovely street, this home has hardwood floors throughout the common areas and new carpet in the bedrooms! Brand new stainless appliances in a just renovated kitchen. Bathroom has also just been updated! Check out that fireplace in the living room! Take a tour and apply today at www.renewtn.com/rentals.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,495, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.