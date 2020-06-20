Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking

163 Lelawood Circle Available 08/31/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Home for Rent in Nashville! - Lawncare Included!!!



First Months Rent 1/2 Price!



This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom,3.5 bathroom home sitting on a completely private 1 acre of land overlooking West Nashville!



With this spacious home you can enjoy TWO laundry rooms, an awesome fire pit area for relaxing with family and friends, parking for up to 6 cars, a beautiful balcony looking out over the private land and Nashville, a full sized cooking kitchen, tons of natural light, and all the unique details this home has to offer.



Gas heat, air, and tankless hot water!



Pets welcome with fee as follows:

1 pet - $300 fee + $30/mo

2 pets - $500 fee + $50/mo



Please contact the email attached to the listing to fill out a F R E E application to see if you qualify to schedule a viewing!



Qualifications are as follows:

- Monthly income MUST be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rent.

- NO prior evictions

- NO felonies



