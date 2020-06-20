All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

163 Lelawood Circle

163 Lelawood Circle · (615) 258-8588 ext. 1
Location

163 Lelawood Circle, Nashville, TN 37209
Whitebridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 163 Lelawood Circle · Avail. Aug 31

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
fire pit
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
163 Lelawood Circle Available 08/31/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 3.5 Bath Home for Rent in Nashville! - Lawncare Included!!!

First Months Rent 1/2 Price!

This is a gorgeous 4 bedroom,3.5 bathroom home sitting on a completely private 1 acre of land overlooking West Nashville!

With this spacious home you can enjoy TWO laundry rooms, an awesome fire pit area for relaxing with family and friends, parking for up to 6 cars, a beautiful balcony looking out over the private land and Nashville, a full sized cooking kitchen, tons of natural light, and all the unique details this home has to offer.

Gas heat, air, and tankless hot water!

Pets welcome with fee as follows:
1 pet - $300 fee + $30/mo
2 pets - $500 fee + $50/mo

Please contact the email attached to the listing to fill out a F R E E application to see if you qualify to schedule a viewing!

Qualifications are as follows:
- Monthly income MUST be at least 3x the amount of the monthly rent.
- NO prior evictions
- NO felonies

(RLNE5780400)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

