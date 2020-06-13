Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1510 Kirkwood Avenue Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Nashville - HUGE 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in 12th South for RENT - STEPS away from 12 South shopping/dining and Sevier Park this recently built home features hardwoods throughout the main living spaces, Carpet in the Bedrooms, designer finishes, open kitchen with stainless appliances, private master suite and 2 car attached garage! Washer and dryer included. 2523 Sq Ft over 3 floors with lots of natural light. Wood Deck overlooking the back yard.. Small dogs OK with $500 Pet deposit. Limit 2. Lawncare is tenant's responsibility. This is a must see, in an excellent location.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5769315)