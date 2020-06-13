All apartments in Nashville
1510 Kirkwood Avenue

1510 Kirkwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1510 Kirkwood Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212
Bellmont-Hillsboro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1510 Kirkwood Avenue Available 07/01/20 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Nashville - HUGE 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in 12th South for RENT - STEPS away from 12 South shopping/dining and Sevier Park this recently built home features hardwoods throughout the main living spaces, Carpet in the Bedrooms, designer finishes, open kitchen with stainless appliances, private master suite and 2 car attached garage! Washer and dryer included. 2523 Sq Ft over 3 floors with lots of natural light. Wood Deck overlooking the back yard.. Small dogs OK with $500 Pet deposit. Limit 2. Lawncare is tenant's responsibility. This is a must see, in an excellent location.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5769315)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1510 Kirkwood Avenue have any available units?
1510 Kirkwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1510 Kirkwood Avenue have?
Some of 1510 Kirkwood Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1510 Kirkwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1510 Kirkwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1510 Kirkwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1510 Kirkwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1510 Kirkwood Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1510 Kirkwood Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1510 Kirkwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1510 Kirkwood Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1510 Kirkwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 1510 Kirkwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1510 Kirkwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1510 Kirkwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1510 Kirkwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1510 Kirkwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
