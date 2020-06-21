1417 Meridian St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking new construction

OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE with SPECIAL LEASE TERM ~ Beautiful new home with must see custom upgrades & rooftop deck over looking Downtown Nashville. This home comes with private alley parking and fenced in back yard. 2 master baths, huge bedrooms and amazing front porch / Balcony off upper master. You cannot beat this area! Close to Titans, Downtown Nashville, Top gulf. Lawn care included in rent! If Furniture including TVs are included with rent, there will be a complete inventory list signed.