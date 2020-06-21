All apartments in Nashville
1417 Meridian St
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:19 PM

1417 Meridian St

1417 Meridian Street · (615) 243-0311
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1417 Meridian Street, Nashville, TN 37207
Trinity Lane

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2347 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
OFFERING 1 MONTH FREE with SPECIAL LEASE TERM ~ Beautiful new home with must see custom upgrades & rooftop deck over looking Downtown Nashville. This home comes with private alley parking and fenced in back yard. 2 master baths, huge bedrooms and amazing front porch / Balcony off upper master. You cannot beat this area! Close to Titans, Downtown Nashville, Top gulf. Lawn care included in rent! If Furniture including TVs are included with rent, there will be a complete inventory list signed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 Meridian St have any available units?
1417 Meridian St has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 Meridian St have?
Some of 1417 Meridian St's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 Meridian St currently offering any rent specials?
1417 Meridian St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 Meridian St pet-friendly?
No, 1417 Meridian St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1417 Meridian St offer parking?
Yes, 1417 Meridian St does offer parking.
Does 1417 Meridian St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1417 Meridian St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 Meridian St have a pool?
No, 1417 Meridian St does not have a pool.
Does 1417 Meridian St have accessible units?
No, 1417 Meridian St does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 Meridian St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1417 Meridian St does not have units with dishwashers.
