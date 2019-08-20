All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1350 Rosa L Parks Blvd 449

1350 8th Avenue North · (504) 239-7140
Location

1350 8th Avenue North, Nashville, TN 37208
Germantown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 449 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 675 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Unit 449 Available 08/01/20 Werthan Lofts #449 - Property Id: 288900

Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1bath loft in Germantown with exposed brick walls, beams, and hardwood floors. Werthan lofts is a historic 100-year-old factory converted into beautiful new construction townhomes & flats. The renovation included all new mechanical and electrical systems, new elevators, new roof, refurbished original hardwood floors, & refurbished original windows. These open-concept lofts have high ceilings, pool & gym access, and are some of Nashville's most unique urban dwellings. The loft is walking distance from the farmers market, award-winning restaurants, and trendy bars. It's close to downtown but not overrun with the noise and foot traffic of that area. The kitchen has granite tops and new stainless steel appliances.

Amenities include new washer + dryer, central air + heat, sink w garbage disposal, two 24 hour pools, & gym access. Rental amount includes parking (off-street & garage), trash, state of the art Butterfly security system with accompanying app, & ice machine
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288900
Property Id 288900

(RLNE5813995)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

