1350 Rosa L Parks Blvd 449

Amenities
Unit 449 Available 08/01/20 Werthan Lofts #449 - Property Id: 288900
Gorgeous 1 bedroom 1bath loft in Germantown with exposed brick walls, beams, and hardwood floors. Werthan lofts is a historic 100-year-old factory converted into beautiful new construction townhomes & flats. The renovation included all new mechanical and electrical systems, new elevators, new roof, refurbished original hardwood floors, & refurbished original windows. These open-concept lofts have high ceilings, pool & gym access, and are some of Nashville's most unique urban dwellings. The loft is walking distance from the farmers market, award-winning restaurants, and trendy bars. It's close to downtown but not overrun with the noise and foot traffic of that area. The kitchen has granite tops and new stainless steel appliances.
Amenities include new washer + dryer, central air + heat, sink w garbage disposal, two 24 hour pools, & gym access. Rental amount includes parking (off-street & garage), trash, state of the art Butterfly security system with accompanying app, & ice machine
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/288900
Property Id 288900
(RLNE5813995)