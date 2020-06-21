Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry

1231 Joseph Ave Available 07/24/20 Charming East Nashville Cottage in Cleveland Park, 3 Bed/ 2 Bath, Fenced Yard and Pet Friendly - Charming East Nashville Cottage in Cleveland Park, 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath upstairs, 3rd Bedroom and 2nd Bath down. Upstairs has hardwood floors, original trim, Dining Room and Living Room. Downstairs is newly renovated and includes a Large Laundry Room and Den. Beautiful Landscaping, Large Back Deck to Enjoy the Fenced Yard. Dogs are allowed with Non Refundable Pet Fee.



App Fee 50/person

Lawn Care is Included

Utility Bills will remain in owner's name and charged to Tenant each month

Washer/Dryer are Furnished



12 Month Lease, Available July 24th.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5834990)