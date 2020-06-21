All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1231 Joseph Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1231 Joseph Ave
Last updated June 20 2020 at 10:09 AM

1231 Joseph Ave

1231 Joseph Avenue · (615) 642-0547 ext. 000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1231 Joseph Avenue, Nashville, TN 37207
Cleveland Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1231 Joseph Ave · Avail. Jul 24

$2,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1231 Joseph Ave Available 07/24/20 Charming East Nashville Cottage in Cleveland Park, 3 Bed/ 2 Bath, Fenced Yard and Pet Friendly - Charming East Nashville Cottage in Cleveland Park, 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath upstairs, 3rd Bedroom and 2nd Bath down. Upstairs has hardwood floors, original trim, Dining Room and Living Room. Downstairs is newly renovated and includes a Large Laundry Room and Den. Beautiful Landscaping, Large Back Deck to Enjoy the Fenced Yard. Dogs are allowed with Non Refundable Pet Fee.

App Fee 50/person
Lawn Care is Included
Utility Bills will remain in owner's name and charged to Tenant each month
Washer/Dryer are Furnished

12 Month Lease, Available July 24th.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5834990)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1231 Joseph Ave have any available units?
1231 Joseph Ave has a unit available for $2,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 Joseph Ave have?
Some of 1231 Joseph Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Joseph Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Joseph Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Joseph Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1231 Joseph Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1231 Joseph Ave offer parking?
No, 1231 Joseph Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1231 Joseph Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1231 Joseph Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Joseph Ave have a pool?
No, 1231 Joseph Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Joseph Ave have accessible units?
No, 1231 Joseph Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Joseph Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1231 Joseph Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1231 Joseph Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Club
1 Hickory Club Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
Brandywine
5204 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
The Summit
100 Mountainhigh Dr
Nashville, TN 37013
The Anson
950 Brittany Park Drive
Nashville, TN 37013
Sunrise
189 Wallace Rd
Nashville, TN 37211
West End Living - Fairfax
2112 Fairfax Avenue
Nashville, TN 37212
505
505 Church St
Nashville, TN 37219
1818 Church
1818 Church St
Nashville, TN 37203

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleDowntown NashvilleGreen Hills
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
Mc MurrayGlencliff

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity