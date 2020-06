Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

www.Goldfeatherpm.com Just down Pennington Bend - Cute Home Located near Opry Mills-Opryland, Shopping, Restaurants. Short Commute to Nashville & The Airport. Home Just Remodeled with fresh paint, new laminate wood, carpet & Rich Dark Luxury Wood vinyl. Brand New Kitchen with Stainless PKG Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave and New Washer & Dryer. Neighborhood Side walks, Really Nice & Private Back Yard. Pets On Case By Case basis -Sorry No Cats