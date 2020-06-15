All apartments in Nashville
1104 A West Grove Avenue

1104 A W Grove Ave · (615) 642-0547 ext. 000
Location

1104 A W Grove Ave, Nashville, TN 37203
Acklen Westgrove

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1104 A West Grove Avenue · Avail. now

$4,800

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2209 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
alarm system
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
5 Bedroom/3.5 Bath in 12 South & Belmont area - 5 Bedroom/3.5 Bath in 12 South & Belmont area; Built in mid 2017, Downtown skyline view from large deck; 2 car garage; Partially Furnished except BRs

Rental Terms:
Rent total $4,995 ($999 per person avg. for group of 5)
Application Fee $50
Security Deposit $4,995 (split between tenants)
Available 6/1/2020 - Option

5 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in 12 South. Spectacular downtown views from large upstairs deck w swing, spacious floor plan, granite and quartz countertops, high end stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer and option to be partially furnished. Window treatments and wooden blinds included. Hardwoods mostly throughout. Walkable to 12 South, Belmont University, restaurants, boutiques, and close to Hillsboro Village and The Gulch! Lawn care and pest control included. 2 car garage and 2 car parking pad with additional street parking. Alarm system (tenants option to pay for monitoring), keypad front door lock and Ring video doorbell.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4859183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1104 A West Grove Avenue have any available units?
1104 A West Grove Avenue has a unit available for $4,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1104 A West Grove Avenue have?
Some of 1104 A West Grove Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1104 A West Grove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1104 A West Grove Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1104 A West Grove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1104 A West Grove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1104 A West Grove Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1104 A West Grove Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1104 A West Grove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1104 A West Grove Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1104 A West Grove Avenue have a pool?
No, 1104 A West Grove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1104 A West Grove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1104 A West Grove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1104 A West Grove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1104 A West Grove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
