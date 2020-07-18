All apartments in Nashville
Last updated June 25 2020 at 10:39 PM

1103 Frewin Street

1103 Frewin Street · (615) 645-2883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1103 Frewin Street, Nashville, TN 37135

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1360 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
This like new home is located in Burkett Springs with convenient access to Hwys & Shopping. The 2 story home features hardwood floors in the livings area. The modern kitchen with SS appliances opens into the dinning and living room areas. The second floor bedrooms feature an ensuite bathroom.

The covered 2-Car parking area in the rear opens to a small backyard and patio area. Includes Washer/Dryer.

No Pets.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1103 Frewin Street have any available units?
1103 Frewin Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1103 Frewin Street have?
Some of 1103 Frewin Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1103 Frewin Street currently offering any rent specials?
1103 Frewin Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1103 Frewin Street pet-friendly?
No, 1103 Frewin Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Nashville.
Does 1103 Frewin Street offer parking?
Yes, 1103 Frewin Street offers parking.
Does 1103 Frewin Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1103 Frewin Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1103 Frewin Street have a pool?
No, 1103 Frewin Street does not have a pool.
Does 1103 Frewin Street have accessible units?
No, 1103 Frewin Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1103 Frewin Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1103 Frewin Street does not have units with dishwashers.
