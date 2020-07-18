1103 Frewin Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This like new home is located in Burkett Springs with convenient access to Hwys & Shopping. The 2 story home features hardwood floors in the livings area. The modern kitchen with SS appliances opens into the dinning and living room areas. The second floor bedrooms feature an ensuite bathroom.



The covered 2-Car parking area in the rear opens to a small backyard and patio area. Includes Washer/Dryer.



No Pets.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,750, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,750, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.