Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated fireplace refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

**All leases must start within 21 days of application date**



Sprawling West Meade Ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths on a large lot! Freshly updated including a large bonus room with fireplace, hardwoods in bedrooms, and a utility room with extra refrigerator and washer/dryer. The backyard is great for entertaining with a covered patio and large trees which provide good shade. Two minutes to main Belle Meade strip and 5 minutes to Bellevue. Schedule a showing today!



Application fee is $50/adult. Security deposit is one month's rent or ask us about our alternative deposit options. Tenant is required to purchase liability insurance from Landlord for $9.50/month and pay $20/month to Property Management Connection as a Tenant Management Fee. Pets allowed. For more information and pet policy, please visit www.PMCNashville.com.