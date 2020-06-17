All apartments in Nashville
1030 Drummond Drive

1030 Drummond Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1030 Drummond Drive, Nashville, TN 37211
East Glencliff

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home rests at the end of a long cul-de-sac, and is perched on a large flat one acre lot.
It offers impeccable privacy and seclusion, while at the same time providing easy interstate access. It's both convenient and private.
The unit has hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/ sleek white subway tile backsplash, and original, large-pane midcentury modern windows that drench the unit in daylight.
Don't miss your chance to check out this beautiful unit!

Schedule your self-guide tour today at the following link: https://secure.rently.com/properties/667547?source=marketing

Email Ashley at asmith@renumgt.com or Will at wbrewer@renumgt.com for additional info.

Utilities tenant responsibility
App fee- $45
Security Deposit- $1295
Pets accepted on a case by case basis, additional fees may apply
Lawncare: $45 per month
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1030 Drummond Drive have any available units?
1030 Drummond Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1030 Drummond Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1030 Drummond Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1030 Drummond Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1030 Drummond Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1030 Drummond Drive offer parking?
No, 1030 Drummond Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1030 Drummond Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1030 Drummond Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1030 Drummond Drive have a pool?
No, 1030 Drummond Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1030 Drummond Drive have accessible units?
No, 1030 Drummond Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1030 Drummond Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1030 Drummond Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1030 Drummond Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1030 Drummond Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
