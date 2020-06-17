1030 Drummond Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home rests at the end of a long cul-de-sac, and is perched on a large flat one acre lot.

It offers impeccable privacy and seclusion, while at the same time providing easy interstate access. It's both convenient and private.

The unit has hardwood floors, updated kitchen w/ sleek white subway tile backsplash, and original, large-pane midcentury modern windows that drench the unit in daylight.

Don't miss your chance to check out this beautiful unit!



Schedule your self-guide tour today at the following link: https://secure.rently.com/properties/667547?source=marketing



Email Ashley at asmith@renumgt.com or Will at wbrewer@renumgt.com for additional info.



Utilities tenant responsibility

App fee- $45

Security Deposit- $1295

Pets accepted on a case by case basis, additional fees may apply

Lawncare: $45 per month

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.