Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher new construction recently renovated ceiling fan

One level renovated home nestled between new construction on a dead end in street. Fenced yard with a storage building and a wonderful view of the Cumberland River. Property has large den and dining combo for entertaining. Each bedroom has custom headboard on the wall. All appliances to remain.