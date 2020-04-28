All apartments in Nashville
1005 13th Avenue South - F
1005 13th Avenue South - F

1005 13th Avenue South · (615) 397-2476
Location

1005 13th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37212
Edgehill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Location minutes to Downtown, Music Row and the Gulch! Tucked away on 13th Ave, this two bedroom condo has lots of natural light and charm. Updated Bathroom and washer/dryer included. Pets on a case by case basis. Offered by Prime Rentals & Real Estate.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1005 13th Avenue South - F have any available units?
1005 13th Avenue South - F has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
Is 1005 13th Avenue South - F currently offering any rent specials?
1005 13th Avenue South - F isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1005 13th Avenue South - F pet-friendly?
Yes, 1005 13th Avenue South - F is pet friendly.
Does 1005 13th Avenue South - F offer parking?
No, 1005 13th Avenue South - F does not offer parking.
Does 1005 13th Avenue South - F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1005 13th Avenue South - F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1005 13th Avenue South - F have a pool?
No, 1005 13th Avenue South - F does not have a pool.
Does 1005 13th Avenue South - F have accessible units?
No, 1005 13th Avenue South - F does not have accessible units.
Does 1005 13th Avenue South - F have units with dishwashers?
No, 1005 13th Avenue South - F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1005 13th Avenue South - F have units with air conditioning?
No, 1005 13th Avenue South - F does not have units with air conditioning.
