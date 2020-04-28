1005 13th Avenue South - F

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Location minutes to Downtown, Music Row and the Gulch! Tucked away on 13th Ave, this two bedroom condo has lots of natural light and charm. Updated Bathroom and washer/dryer included. Pets on a case by case basis. Offered by Prime Rentals & Real Estate.

Amazing Location minutes to Downtown, Music Row and the Gulch! Tucked away on 13th Ave, this two bedroom condo has lots of natural light and charm. Updated Bathroom and washer/dryer included. Pets on a case by case basis. Offered by Prime Rentals & Real Estate.