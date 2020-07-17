All apartments in Nashville
Find more places like 1000 Sutton Hill Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Nashville, TN
/
1000 Sutton Hill Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

1000 Sutton Hill Rd

1000 Sutton Hill Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Nashville
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1000 Sutton Hill Road, Nashville, TN 37204

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Charming Tudor Convenient to 12 South/ Belmont/ Green Hills, Fenced Yard, Pet Friendly, 3 Beds/3 Baths, Plus Office, Full Basement - Charming Tudor convenient to 12 South, Belmont and Green Hills with 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Main Floor has 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath, Master Upstairs and Full Basement with 3rd Full Bath. Hardwood Floors Throughout, Freshly Painted, Living Room, Dining Room and Sun Room. Stainless Appliances, Huge Deck overlooking Fenced Yard which has an Electric Gate. Storage Shed.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities: Gas, Water, Electric

Lawn care is 100/month

Lease requirement is for 12 months, Application fee 50/person

Washer/Dryer is provided

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5878212)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Sutton Hill Rd have any available units?
1000 Sutton Hill Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Nashville, TN.
How much is rent in Nashville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Nashville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Sutton Hill Rd have?
Some of 1000 Sutton Hill Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Sutton Hill Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Sutton Hill Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Sutton Hill Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Sutton Hill Rd is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Sutton Hill Rd offer parking?
No, 1000 Sutton Hill Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1000 Sutton Hill Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Sutton Hill Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Sutton Hill Rd have a pool?
No, 1000 Sutton Hill Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Sutton Hill Rd have accessible units?
No, 1000 Sutton Hill Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Sutton Hill Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1000 Sutton Hill Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One MetroCenter
45 Vantage Way
Nashville, TN 37228
The Residences at Glenview Reserve
100 Arbor Creek Blvd
Nashville, TN 37217
Allegro on Bell
1500 Brentridge Drive
Nashville, TN 37013
Evergreen at Werthan
1600 Rosa L Parks Blvd
Nashville, TN 37208
Cedar Place
98 Randy Rd
Nashville, TN 37115
The Morris
818 19th Ave S
Nashville, TN 37203
Keystone Farms
5360 Edmondson Pike
Nashville, TN 37211
Music City Flats
1617 Lebanon Pike
Nashville, TN 37210

Similar Pages

Nashville 1 BedroomsNashville 2 Bedrooms
Nashville Apartments with ParkingNashville Dog Friendly Apartments
Nashville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Murfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TN
Gallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South NashvilleGreen HillsDowntown Nashville
Heron WalkHillsboro West EndSo Bro
GlencliffInglewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Lipscomb UniversityTennessee State University
Trevecca Nazarene University