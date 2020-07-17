1000 Sutton Hill Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

Charming Tudor Convenient to 12 South/ Belmont/ Green Hills, Fenced Yard, Pet Friendly, 3 Beds/3 Baths, Plus Office, Full Basement - Charming Tudor convenient to 12 South, Belmont and Green Hills with 3 Bedrooms and 3 Baths. Main Floor has 2 Bedrooms/1 Bath, Master Upstairs and Full Basement with 3rd Full Bath. Hardwood Floors Throughout, Freshly Painted, Living Room, Dining Room and Sun Room. Stainless Appliances, Huge Deck overlooking Fenced Yard which has an Electric Gate. Storage Shed.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities: Gas, Water, Electric



Lawn care is 100/month



Lease requirement is for 12 months, Application fee 50/person



Washer/Dryer is provided



No Cats Allowed



