2097 McAvoy Dr

Amenities
Lease/Purchase only - see agent for details. Backyard Sanctuary right off I-65! Over $15,000 in extensive landscaping, french drains, trickling pond, private trees, custom stone patio! All brick home by Celebration, 3 bedrooms on the main level with oversized master and master shower! Butler's pantry, wine bar/fridge, gas fireplace, private 4th bedroom & bonus room upstairs w/extensive storage and additional build-out potential! Resort style community pool, fire pit, grills, clubhouse & trails!