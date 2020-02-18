All apartments in Franklin
2097 McAvoy Dr

2097 Mcavoy Drive · (615) 924-3053
Location

2097 Mcavoy Drive, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,813

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3032 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fire pit
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
Lease/Purchase only - see agent for details. Backyard Sanctuary right off I-65! Over $15,000 in extensive landscaping, french drains, trickling pond, private trees, custom stone patio! All brick home by Celebration, 3 bedrooms on the main level with oversized master and master shower! Butler's pantry, wine bar/fridge, gas fireplace, private 4th bedroom & bonus room upstairs w/extensive storage and additional build-out potential! Resort style community pool, fire pit, grills, clubhouse & trails!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

