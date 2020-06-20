All apartments in Franklin
Find more places like 1267 Buckingham Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Franklin, TN
/
1267 Buckingham Circle
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

1267 Buckingham Circle

1267 Buckingham Circle · (844) 874-2669
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Franklin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1267 Buckingham Circle, Franklin, TN 37064

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1267 Buckingham Circle Franklin TN · Avail. now

$2,838

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2662 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,662 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on “first-come, first-served” basis.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicant’s first month’s rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer, and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based upon credit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one month’s rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submit the full security deposit within 48 hours after approval of the Lease. The Lease start date must be within 14 days after approval. This requirement is applicable to

(RLNE5768914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1267 Buckingham Circle have any available units?
1267 Buckingham Circle has a unit available for $2,838 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1267 Buckingham Circle have?
Some of 1267 Buckingham Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1267 Buckingham Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1267 Buckingham Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1267 Buckingham Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1267 Buckingham Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Franklin.
Does 1267 Buckingham Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1267 Buckingham Circle does offer parking.
Does 1267 Buckingham Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1267 Buckingham Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1267 Buckingham Circle have a pool?
Yes, 1267 Buckingham Circle has a pool.
Does 1267 Buckingham Circle have accessible units?
No, 1267 Buckingham Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1267 Buckingham Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1267 Buckingham Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1267 Buckingham Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1267 Buckingham Circle has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1267 Buckingham Circle?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Venue at Cool Springs
1001 Midwood St
Franklin, TN 37067
Ashton Brook
100 Gillespie Dr
Franklin, TN 37067
Sussex Downs
1125 Magnolia Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Novel Lockwood Glen
1001 Archdale Dr
Franklin, TN 37064
Grove Shadow Green
2000 Toll House Cir
Franklin, TN 37064
Harpeth Square Apartments
159 1st Avenue North
Franklin, TN 37064
Dwell at McEwen
100 Reliance Dr
Franklin, TN 37067
The Whitney
113 Magnolia Dr
Franklin, TN 37064

Similar Pages

Franklin 1 BedroomsFranklin 2 Bedrooms
Franklin Apartments with BalconyFranklin Dog Friendly Apartments
Franklin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNClarksville, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNSmyrna, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TN
Dickson, TNWhite House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeAustin Peay State University
Belmont UniversityCumberland University
Lipscomb University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity