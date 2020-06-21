All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:40 PM

895 Sugarcane Way

895 Sugarcane Way · No Longer Available
Location

895 Sugarcane Way, Clarksville, TN 37040

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful colonial featuring large living room with fireplace, formal dining, spacious eat in kitchen with pantry, large master suite with full bath and walk in closet, generously sized guest rooms, no backyard neighbors, pet friendly!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 200
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 895 Sugarcane Way have any available units?
895 Sugarcane Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 895 Sugarcane Way have?
Some of 895 Sugarcane Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 895 Sugarcane Way currently offering any rent specials?
895 Sugarcane Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 895 Sugarcane Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 895 Sugarcane Way is pet friendly.
Does 895 Sugarcane Way offer parking?
No, 895 Sugarcane Way does not offer parking.
Does 895 Sugarcane Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 895 Sugarcane Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 895 Sugarcane Way have a pool?
No, 895 Sugarcane Way does not have a pool.
Does 895 Sugarcane Way have accessible units?
No, 895 Sugarcane Way does not have accessible units.
Does 895 Sugarcane Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 895 Sugarcane Way has units with dishwashers.
