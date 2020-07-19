All apartments in Clarksville
Find more places like 636 Fox Hound Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
636 Fox Hound Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

636 Fox Hound Drive

636 Fox Hound Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

636 Fox Hound Dr, Clarksville, TN 37040

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
PRIVACY FENCE!!! - Wood floors in main living area. Stone fireplace/ceiling fan/vaulted ceiling in living room. Spacious master bedrm. Master bath features separate tub & shower & double vanities. Large bonus rm w/ 1/2 bath. Backyard has deck & fence and TREES!

(RLNE5917433)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 636 Fox Hound Drive have any available units?
636 Fox Hound Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Clarksville, TN.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 636 Fox Hound Drive have?
Some of 636 Fox Hound Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 636 Fox Hound Drive currently offering any rent specials?
636 Fox Hound Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 636 Fox Hound Drive pet-friendly?
No, 636 Fox Hound Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Clarksville.
Does 636 Fox Hound Drive offer parking?
No, 636 Fox Hound Drive does not offer parking.
Does 636 Fox Hound Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 636 Fox Hound Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 636 Fox Hound Drive have a pool?
No, 636 Fox Hound Drive does not have a pool.
Does 636 Fox Hound Drive have accessible units?
No, 636 Fox Hound Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 636 Fox Hound Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 636 Fox Hound Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eagles Crest at Jack Miller
131 Jack Miller Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr
Clarksville, TN 37040
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd
Clarksville, TN 37040
THE VILLAGES AT PEACHERS MILL
830 Peachers Mill Road
Clarksville, TN 37042
Eagles Crest at Wallace
171 Wallace Blvd
Clarksville, TN 37042
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St
Clarksville, TN 37043
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr
Clarksville, TN 37043
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive
Clarksville, TN 37042

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms
Clarksville Apartments with ParkingClarksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Clarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNHopkinsville, KYLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNDickson, TNMadisonville, KYWhite House, TN
Ashland City, TNThompson's Station, TNOak Grove, KYSpringfield, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Madison Street
Greenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University