Eagles Crest at Wallace

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $500 deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, GermanShepherd, Malamute, Pit Bull, Pit Bull Mix, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf Hybrids and any other aggressive breeds are prohibited. A mix of any above breed not permitted. List subject to change at management discretion. All pets subject to prior approval by Management.
