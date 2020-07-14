All apartments in Clarksville
Find more places like Eagles Crest at Wallace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Clarksville, TN
/
Eagles Crest at Wallace
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 PM

Eagles Crest at Wallace

Open Now until 6pm
171 Wallace Blvd · (931) 240-5689
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Clarksville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

171 Wallace Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit G15 · Avail. Sep 5

$633

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

Unit A01 · Avail. Sep 8

$683

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 589 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit K06 · Avail. Jul 31

$787

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit M14 · Avail. Aug 15

$787

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Eagles Crest at Wallace.

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
bathtub
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
internet access
parking
bbq/grill
e-payments
Welcome

Eagles Crest at Wallace is a beautiful apartment community in Clarksville, Tennessee, that you can truly call home. We try to do things a little different here. Our friendly staff knows all of our residents and they always have a smile to share. Our one and two bedroom apartments are very spacious with plush carpeting, air conditioning, ceiling fans, large closets with views available. We offer something for everyone at Eagles Crest at Wallace. Enjoy the rustic village charm of Eagles Crest at Wallace which offers beautiful apartment homes with community amenities sure to fit your needs. Laundry facility, dog park, pet stations, pool, high speed internet available with on-site maintenance and on-site management for your convenience. Call us to schedule your personal tour and see for yourself why Eagles Crest at Wallace is the best place for your new home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per adult
Deposit: $500 deposit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Akita, American Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Bull Terrier, Chow Chow, Dalmatian, Doberman Pinscher, GermanShepherd, Malamute, Pit Bull, Pit Bull Mix, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Siberian Husky, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Wolf Hybrids and any other aggressive breeds are prohibited. A mix of any above breed not permitted. List subject to change at management discretion. All pets subject to prior approval by Management.
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $15 per pet
Cats
fee: $300
rent: $15
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Detached storage units on site

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Eagles Crest at Wallace have any available units?
Eagles Crest at Wallace has 4 units available starting at $633 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does Eagles Crest at Wallace have?
Some of Eagles Crest at Wallace's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Eagles Crest at Wallace currently offering any rent specials?
Eagles Crest at Wallace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Eagles Crest at Wallace pet-friendly?
Yes, Eagles Crest at Wallace is pet friendly.
Does Eagles Crest at Wallace offer parking?
Yes, Eagles Crest at Wallace offers parking.
Does Eagles Crest at Wallace have units with washers and dryers?
No, Eagles Crest at Wallace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Eagles Crest at Wallace have a pool?
Yes, Eagles Crest at Wallace has a pool.
Does Eagles Crest at Wallace have accessible units?
No, Eagles Crest at Wallace does not have accessible units.
Does Eagles Crest at Wallace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Eagles Crest at Wallace has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Eagles Crest at Wallace?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bluffs over Cumberland
939 S Riverside Dr
Clarksville, TN 37040
Parc at Clarksville
441 Needmore Rd
Clarksville, TN 37040
Eagles Crest at Durrett
3371 Durrett Dr
Clarksville, TN 37042
Madison at 12th
1897 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
The Lofts Luxury Living
1841 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37043
Hunter Chase
1897 Madison St
Clarksville, TN 37043
BELLE FOREST AT MEMORIAL
2191 Memorial Dr
Clarksville, TN 37043
Lexington Village
200 Lexington Drive
Clarksville, TN 37042

Similar Pages

Clarksville 1 BedroomsClarksville 2 Bedrooms
Clarksville Apartments with ParkingClarksville Dog Friendly Apartments
Clarksville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNBowling Green, KYBrentwood, TN
Mount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNHopkinsville, KYMadisonville, KYDickson, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNFairview, TNOak Grove, KY

Nearby Neighborhoods

GreenwoodMadison Street
Red River
Brandon Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Austin Peay State UniversityNashville State Community College
Belmont UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity