Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated extra storage

309 Buckingham Place - (AVAILABLE 7/22/2020) Great ranch style home located on nice level city lot convenient to schools, shopping, post and downtown Clarksville. This 4 bed, 2.5 bath home has been renovated and features a large separate living room, country style eat in kitchen with all major appliances, master with attached full bath, deck and fenced in yard in the back of the home, detached garage and additional storage shed as well! PET FRIENDLY- Restricted Breeds Allowed with Permission.