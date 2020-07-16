All apartments in Clarksville
309 Buckingham Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:44 PM

309 Buckingham Place

309 Buckingham Place · (616) 504-1231
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

309 Buckingham Place, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

4 Bedrooms

Unit N/A · Avail. Jul 21

$1,200

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
309 Buckingham Place - (AVAILABLE 7/22/2020) Great ranch style home located on nice level city lot convenient to schools, shopping, post and downtown Clarksville. This 4 bed, 2.5 bath home has been renovated and features a large separate living room, country style eat in kitchen with all major appliances, master with attached full bath, deck and fenced in yard in the back of the home, detached garage and additional storage shed as well! PET FRIENDLY- Restricted Breeds Allowed with Permission.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 309 Buckingham Place have any available units?
309 Buckingham Place has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 309 Buckingham Place have?
Some of 309 Buckingham Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 309 Buckingham Place currently offering any rent specials?
309 Buckingham Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 309 Buckingham Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 309 Buckingham Place is pet friendly.
Does 309 Buckingham Place offer parking?
Yes, 309 Buckingham Place offers parking.
Does 309 Buckingham Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 309 Buckingham Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 309 Buckingham Place have a pool?
No, 309 Buckingham Place does not have a pool.
Does 309 Buckingham Place have accessible units?
No, 309 Buckingham Place does not have accessible units.
Does 309 Buckingham Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 309 Buckingham Place does not have units with dishwashers.
