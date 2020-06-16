All apartments in Clarksville
Clarksville, TN
1525 Mammy Lane
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1525 Mammy Lane

1525 Mammy Lane · (931) 572-1580
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Clarksville
Location

1525 Mammy Lane, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

5 Bedrooms

Unit 1525 Mammy Lane · Avail. Jul 23

$1,700

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2245 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1525 Mammy Lane Available 07/23/20 Breathtaking Brick Split Level in Plantation Estates - Walk into this home and find a large living room complete with gorgeous dark hardwood flooring, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. This perfect gathering space leads into an elegant dining room showcasing gorgeous tray ceilings. No kitchen would be complete without plenty of dark wood cabinets.

Master bedroom has plenty of living space and natural lighting, soak your nights away in the jacuzzi tub in your master bathroom. Tons of storage space in the attached walk-in closet.

Two additional carpeted bedrooms as well!

Head downstairs and find a bonus room, offering several possibilities for use of this Great Space! Two additional bedrooms and a full bath await!

Exterior features a double-door two-car garage with additional workspace for the hobbyist in your life. Check out the elevated back deck overlooking a rolling backyard. The shed offers additional storage!

Your rent includes weekly trash service and monthly air filter deliveries.

(RLNE4872389)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1525 Mammy Lane have any available units?
1525 Mammy Lane has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1525 Mammy Lane have?
Some of 1525 Mammy Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1525 Mammy Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1525 Mammy Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1525 Mammy Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1525 Mammy Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1525 Mammy Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1525 Mammy Lane does offer parking.
Does 1525 Mammy Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1525 Mammy Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1525 Mammy Lane have a pool?
No, 1525 Mammy Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1525 Mammy Lane have accessible units?
No, 1525 Mammy Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1525 Mammy Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1525 Mammy Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
