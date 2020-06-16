Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1525 Mammy Lane Available 07/23/20 Breathtaking Brick Split Level in Plantation Estates - Walk into this home and find a large living room complete with gorgeous dark hardwood flooring, fireplace, and vaulted ceilings. This perfect gathering space leads into an elegant dining room showcasing gorgeous tray ceilings. No kitchen would be complete without plenty of dark wood cabinets.



Master bedroom has plenty of living space and natural lighting, soak your nights away in the jacuzzi tub in your master bathroom. Tons of storage space in the attached walk-in closet.



Two additional carpeted bedrooms as well!



Head downstairs and find a bonus room, offering several possibilities for use of this Great Space! Two additional bedrooms and a full bath await!



Exterior features a double-door two-car garage with additional workspace for the hobbyist in your life. Check out the elevated back deck overlooking a rolling backyard. The shed offers additional storage!



Your rent includes weekly trash service and monthly air filter deliveries.



(RLNE4872389)