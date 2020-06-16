Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly fire pit on-site laundry parking pool garage

1360 Francesca Drive Available 07/22/20 Don't Wait! This One Won't Last Long. - Make yourself at home in this stunning two-story!



This warm and inviting home boasts a large living room with a fireplace for staying cozy all year long, large kitchen and formal dining area, and large downstairs bedroom.



Head upstairs and find space for a sitting area or peaceful place for reading! Master bedroom features tray ceilings, extended master bath with whirlpool tub, double vanities, formal shower, and walk-in closet.



Two additional bedrooms and a formal laundry room await. Huge bonus room with potential to double as an additional sitting area.



Gorgeous outside deck overlooking a lush, privacy-fenced backyard with a fire pit.



Two-car garage allows for extra storage and work space.



Rent includes weekly trash service and monthly air filter deliveries.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4890942)