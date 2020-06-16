All apartments in Clarksville
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

1360 Francesca Drive

1360 Francesca Drive · (931) 572-1580
Location

1360 Francesca Drive, Clarksville, TN 37042

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1360 Francesca Drive · Avail. Jul 22

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2630 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
1360 Francesca Drive Available 07/22/20 Don't Wait! This One Won't Last Long. - Make yourself at home in this stunning two-story!

This warm and inviting home boasts a large living room with a fireplace for staying cozy all year long, large kitchen and formal dining area, and large downstairs bedroom.

Head upstairs and find space for a sitting area or peaceful place for reading! Master bedroom features tray ceilings, extended master bath with whirlpool tub, double vanities, formal shower, and walk-in closet.

Two additional bedrooms and a formal laundry room await. Huge bonus room with potential to double as an additional sitting area.

Gorgeous outside deck overlooking a lush, privacy-fenced backyard with a fire pit.

Two-car garage allows for extra storage and work space.

Rent includes weekly trash service and monthly air filter deliveries.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4890942)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Francesca Drive have any available units?
1360 Francesca Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Clarksville, TN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Clarksville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1360 Francesca Drive have?
Some of 1360 Francesca Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Francesca Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Francesca Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Francesca Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 Francesca Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1360 Francesca Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Francesca Drive does offer parking.
Does 1360 Francesca Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 Francesca Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Francesca Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1360 Francesca Drive has a pool.
Does 1360 Francesca Drive have accessible units?
No, 1360 Francesca Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Francesca Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1360 Francesca Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
