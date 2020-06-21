All apartments in Brentwood
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

8369 Carriage Hills Dr

8369 Carriage Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8369 Carriage Hills Drive, Brentwood, TN 37027

Amenities

dishwasher
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
Property Amenities
very nice and clean 4 bedrooms and 3 full Bath close to interstate and schools

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8369 Carriage Hills Dr have any available units?
8369 Carriage Hills Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brentwood, TN.
Is 8369 Carriage Hills Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8369 Carriage Hills Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8369 Carriage Hills Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8369 Carriage Hills Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brentwood.
Does 8369 Carriage Hills Dr offer parking?
No, 8369 Carriage Hills Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8369 Carriage Hills Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8369 Carriage Hills Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8369 Carriage Hills Dr have a pool?
No, 8369 Carriage Hills Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8369 Carriage Hills Dr have accessible units?
No, 8369 Carriage Hills Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8369 Carriage Hills Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8369 Carriage Hills Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 8369 Carriage Hills Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8369 Carriage Hills Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
