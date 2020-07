Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage internet access yoga cats allowed accessible 24hr gym dog grooming area fire pit game room key fob access package receiving smoke-free community valet service

Octave is a brand new upscale community that offers an active and distinct lifestyle for those that want to experience all that the 8th South/Melrose District has to offer. We are walking distance to many local favorite restaurants and shops-all with easy access to downtown, 12 South, and The Gulch. Discover inviting homes with open floor plans and stylish features, including gray toned, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Swim, lounge, mingle, relax, and have fun at our Nashville apartments at 8th Avenue South - and feel right at home at our comfortable urban oasis.