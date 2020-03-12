All apartments in Greenville
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

610 B Bennett St

610 Bennett St · (864) 335-8683
Location

610 Bennett St, Greenville, SC 29609
North Main Area

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
Rare Find in Downtown Greenville - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured**

Wow! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath walking distance to Stone Ave shops and restaurants as well as few mins drive to Downtown Greenville. Flooring has been updated to LVT throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and stackable washer/dryer. It's a great unit for someone looking to live close downtown amenities without paying too much money. Long driveway for parking and huge open yard.

Lawn Maintenance Included.

Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.

Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner prefers no pets. Owner has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash: City Pickup (Tuesday)
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: Stone Elementary
Middle School: League Middle Academy
High School: Greenville High

(RLNE5799059)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 B Bennett St have any available units?
610 B Bennett St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Greenville, SC.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does 610 B Bennett St have?
Some of 610 B Bennett St's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 610 B Bennett St currently offering any rent specials?
610 B Bennett St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 B Bennett St pet-friendly?
No, 610 B Bennett St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Greenville.
Does 610 B Bennett St offer parking?
Yes, 610 B Bennett St does offer parking.
Does 610 B Bennett St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 610 B Bennett St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 B Bennett St have a pool?
No, 610 B Bennett St does not have a pool.
Does 610 B Bennett St have accessible units?
No, 610 B Bennett St does not have accessible units.
Does 610 B Bennett St have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 B Bennett St does not have units with dishwashers.
