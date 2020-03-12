610 B Bennett St

Amenities
Rare Find in Downtown Greenville - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured**
Wow! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath walking distance to Stone Ave shops and restaurants as well as few mins drive to Downtown Greenville. Flooring has been updated to LVT throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and stackable washer/dryer. It's a great unit for someone looking to live close downtown amenities without paying too much money. Long driveway for parking and huge open yard.
Lawn Maintenance Included.
Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.
Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property
Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner prefers no pets. Owner has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.
Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air
Heating Type: Central Electric Heat
Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater
Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Washer/Dryer
Water Company: Greenville Water
Electric Company: Duke Energy
Trash: City Pickup (Tuesday)
Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)
Elementary School: Stone Elementary
Middle School: League Middle Academy
High School: Greenville High
(RLNE5799059)