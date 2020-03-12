610 B Bennett St

Amenities

Rare Find in Downtown Greenville - **Please Note: Alpha will help find a new tenant for the owner, however, the owner will be self-managing the home once a tenant is secured**



Wow! 2 Bedroom 1 Bath walking distance to Stone Ave shops and restaurants as well as few mins drive to Downtown Greenville. Flooring has been updated to LVT throughout. Kitchen includes refrigerator, stove and stackable washer/dryer. It's a great unit for someone looking to live close downtown amenities without paying too much money. Long driveway for parking and huge open yard.



Lawn Maintenance Included.



Call us to schedule a showing or email us at alphapropertymanagement@gmail.com.



Smoking Policy: NO SMOKING or VAPING Inside the Property

Pet Stipulations: Small Pets Negotiable. Owner prefers no pets. Owner has to Approve. Pet Fees Apply.

Air Conditioning: Central Electric Air

Heating Type: Central Electric Heat

Water Heater Type: Electric Water Heater

Appliances: Refrigerator, Stove, Washer/Dryer

Water Company: Greenville Water

Electric Company: Duke Energy

Trash: City Pickup (Tuesday)

Cable/Internet: Charter, Direct TV (DO NOT ATTACH DISH ON THE ROOF OR BUILDING)

Elementary School: Stone Elementary

Middle School: League Middle Academy

High School: Greenville High



