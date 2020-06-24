All apartments in Greenville
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

Abberly Market Point

Open Now until 6pm
30 Market Point Dr · (859) 759-0716
Rent Special
Move in by July 31st with a 12+ month lease and receive your first full month's rent free!
Rent Special
First month free with 12+ lease with move-in by 7/31
Location

30 Market Point Dr, Greenville, SC 29607

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7204 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 4216 · Avail. Sep 17

$1,112

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 749 sqft

Unit 3304 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,118

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 810 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5314 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 1303 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

Unit 6307 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,346

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1069 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2202 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,545

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1344 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Abberly Market Point.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
package receiving
trash valet
volleyball court
cats allowed
bocce court
coffee bar
internet access
internet cafe
pool table
Love the location. Live the convenience. Abberly Market Point is for those seeking an incomparable lifestyle with features and a location beyond compare. Located in Greenville just minutes away from I-85, I-385, bustling shopping on Woodruff Road and Downtown Greenville, Abberly Market Point is the perfect place to call home. Abberly Market Point features stylish architecture with an exceptional mix of amenities, distinctive interiors featuring, and designer touches. Experience upscale living in one of our spacious one, two or three bedroom floor plans. All of apartment homes include a complimentary washer and dryer for your convenience, gorgeous upgraded kitchens with stunning granite countertops, white subway tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Relax with a book at our invigorating oversized, salt water pool with huge sundeck and seating. Residents will also have access to our exclusive amenities 24 hours a day which include our Adrenaline Cardio and Strength Studio

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant, $100 reservation fee per apt
Deposit: Deposit starts at $175
Additional: Renters insurance recommended not required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 for the 1st, $150 for additional
limit: 3 animals allowed, 2 dog max
restrictions: No Exotic Pets Allowed.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: $150 a month for detached garages

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Abberly Market Point have any available units?
Abberly Market Point has 21 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Greenville, SC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Greenville Rent Report.
What amenities does Abberly Market Point have?
Some of Abberly Market Point's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Abberly Market Point currently offering any rent specials?
Abberly Market Point is offering the following rent specials: Move in by July 31st with a 12+ month lease and receive your first full month's rent free!
Is Abberly Market Point pet-friendly?
Yes, Abberly Market Point is pet friendly.
Does Abberly Market Point offer parking?
Yes, Abberly Market Point offers parking.
Does Abberly Market Point have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Abberly Market Point offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Abberly Market Point have a pool?
Yes, Abberly Market Point has a pool.
Does Abberly Market Point have accessible units?
No, Abberly Market Point does not have accessible units.
Does Abberly Market Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Abberly Market Point has units with dishwashers.
