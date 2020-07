Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog grooming area elevator fire pit gym parking pool bike storage media room cats allowed accessible garage 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport coffee bar courtyard game room internet access yoga

District West is located on the bank of the Reedy River and just west of Downtown Greenville’s Main Street, one of the most notable streets in the country. With access to over 50 local restaurants, unlimited entertainment options, and the pedestrian river walk which connects you to the breathtaking Falls Park in minutes. Choose to live where you can participate in abundance.Distinctive architecture and sophisticated design establish a luxurious quality to the District West community. We have captured the look and feel of downtown Greenville’s renowned Main Street and have brought the local lifestyle home, for you. Our riverfront studio, one and two bedroom apartments have been carefully designed to instantly resonate as an ideal urban home.