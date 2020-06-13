/
/
dalzell
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:41 PM
58 Apartments for rent in Dalzell, SC📍
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4465 Manigault St
4465 Manigault Street, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1583 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5769570)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3470 Camden Hwy.
3470 Camden Highway, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$790
1259 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath single family home located in Dalzell. Live the country life while being close to Sumter amenities. Convenient to Shaw Air Force Base. Pets are allowed on owner's approval. Security deposit required.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3220 Valencia Drive
3220 Valencia Drive, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1263 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom house located in Dalzell.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3230 Valencia Drive
3230 Valencia Drive, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
Cute!Cute!Cute! this 3BR/2BA home is located just minutes from Shaw AFB. Living room features patio doors leading out to covered patio. Kitchen is nice size w/all kitchen appliances, pantry & breakfast nook.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2610 TURNING LEAF LN
2610 Turning Leaf Ln, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2180 sqft
Custom 3 bedroom, 2 bath, split plan home, with double car garage, on landscaped 1.23 acre lot in Autumn Lakes Subdivision.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4285 Brabham Drive
4285 Brabham Drive, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1166 sqft
Brabham Drive - ** Currently occupied- will be available around April 1, 2020. 3bed/1.5bath home close to SHAW AFB, with carport and large fenced backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Dalzell
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2805 Navigator
2805 Navigator Circle, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1875 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath all brick home in popular Linwood privacy fence minutes to Shaw!!
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3105 Explorer Drive
3105 Explorer Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1514 sqft
Very appealing home just a few minutes of Shaw AFB. Quiet neighborhood. Laminate hardwood in living room,. kitchen & halls. Tile in baths. Carpet in BR's-split bedroom, open floor plan w/nice size kitchen featuring granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Dalzell
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3421 Beacon Drive
3421 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1210 sqft
3421 Beacon Drive Available 07/01/20 Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Located in popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision. This 3bed/2bath duplex, with a single car garage is conveniently located to Shaw AFB, town and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3925 Vinca St
3925 Vinca Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1624 sqft
Very Nice! Near Shaw AFB - Very nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Wintergreen. Split floor plan. Large Master Bedroom with two closets. Privacy fenced Yard. (RLNE2304468)
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
216 Thomas Drive
216 Thomas Drive, Sumter, SC
Studio
$650
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath single family home located just off of Alice Drive. No pets allowed. Security deposit required. Call 803-774-7368 for more information or go to our website at www.SumterShawRentals.com to view all of our available rental properties.
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
507 Waterlilly
507 Waterlily Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2630 sqft
4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath House with foyer, great room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, utility room, and bonus room. Call 803-774-7368 or www.sumtershawrentals.com
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1121 Alice Dr. #47
1121 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$650
1238 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1121 Alice Dr. #47 in Sumter. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
186 Gertrude Drive
186 Gertrude Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
2 bedroom/2 full bath downstairs apartment at Hackberry Apartments! This is a Non-Smoking Unit Schools - Willow Drive Elem./Alice Drive Middle/Sumter HS Electric Co.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3583 Landmark Dr.
3583 Landmark Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Great Room, Kitchen, Eat In, Master Bedroom and Other Room.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1760 Canberra Drive
1760 Canaberra Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1617 sqft
Spectacular 4BR/2BA home in Williamsburg Subdivision just minutes from Shaw AFB. Hardwood floors throughout home. Open floor plan features kitchen w/all appliances including washer/dryer. New granite kitchen countertops.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1889 Coral Way
1889 Coral Way, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1021 sqft
2BR/2BA located near everything! Convenient to Sumter Mall, shopping, restaurants, theaters, USC Sumter and Central Carolina Campuses. Easy access to N. Guignard, Alice Drive and Broad Street.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3185 HOMESTEAD RD
3185 Homestead Road, Sumter County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$750
1216 sqft
Country living- 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, single wide mobile home, situated on large lot, with a parking pad in the back. Spacious living room, with fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen, pantry, laundry room with washer/dryer hookups. Split bedroom floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3671 Beacon Dr.
3671 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1325 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Brick Duplex located in Landmark Pointe. With Range, Exhaust Fan, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer and Dryer Hook Up.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
251 Rast Street Q-5
251 Rast St, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
$575
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Apartment - Water, trash removal, and lawn maintenance included. Schools - Willow Drive Elem./Alice Drive Middle/Sumter HS Electric Co. - Duke
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
3430 Beacon Drive
3430 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
Popular Landmark Pointe- This one wont last long! 2bed/2bath duplex with single car garage. Landscaped lawn, all electric. Convenient to town,shopping, nearby restaurants, Patriot Park and Shaw AFB.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
20 HACKBERRY CT
20 Hackberry Court, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
HACKBERRY APARTMENTS- 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse- Downstairs you have a spacious living room, 1/2 bath & large eat-in kitchen with a lot of cabinet space, washer/dryer hookups in the unit. Upstairs you have a full bathroom & two bedrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
1501 Furman Dr. #A
1501 Furman Drive, Cherryvale, SC
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Pets allowed based on owner approval. water and electric included.
Last updated June 13 at 05:28pm
1 Unit Available
2165 Tudor Street
2165 Tudor Street, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$925
1063 sqft
2bedroom/2bath duplex located in Tudor Place. Living area, dining area, kitchen and laundry area. Kitchen has stove, refrigerator, disposal and dishwasher. Large master suite with walk in closet. Total electric.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dalzell rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,150.
Some of the colleges located in the Dalzell area include Benedict College, Midlands Technical College, University of South Carolina-Columbia, University of South Carolina-Sumter, and Central Carolina Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dalzell from include Columbia, West Columbia, Lexington, St. Andrews, and Cayce.