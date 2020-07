Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar community garden concierge courtyard dog grooming area dog park fire pit hot tub internet access media room new construction online portal package receiving playground yoga

SITTING HIGH ON A BLUFF IN CHARLESTON’S LOWCOUNTRY IS COOPER RIVER FARMS

Cooper River Farms’ 56 acres of forest and former farmland is threaded with creeks and trails for tenants to explore. It’s time to embrace your inner child at our modern-living community. Life on "The Farm" offers waterfront living with a whole lot of Lowcountry character and southern charm.



COOPER RIVER FARMS’ CONVENIENT CHARLESTON LOCATION

Cooper River Farms of Charleston offers easy access to I-526 — just off of Clements Ferry Road. The Daniel Island Marina is right next door, and residents are only a quick drive away from the hustle and bustle of Charleston.