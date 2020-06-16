All apartments in Charleston
69 Anson St.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

69 Anson St

69 Anson Street · (843) 722-6606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

69 Anson Street, Charleston, SC 29401
Downtown Charleston

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2.5 baths, $4000 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
internet access
CHARMING HOME IN DESIRED ANSONBOROUGH NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 126654

This carriage house is located in the desirable Ansonbourough neighborhood. It offers two bedrooms, each with a private bath, as well as a spacious dining room, living room and kitchen each with fireplaces. One off street parking space provided and can make room for two. Outdoor dining on the patio directly in front of the carriage house overlooking the lovely gardens and pool. Only steps from the newly renovated Gaillard center and all the best of Charleston's lively cultural scene.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126654
Property Id 126654

(RLNE5745734)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 69 Anson St have any available units?
69 Anson St has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 69 Anson St have?
Some of 69 Anson St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 69 Anson St currently offering any rent specials?
69 Anson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 69 Anson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 69 Anson St is pet friendly.
Does 69 Anson St offer parking?
Yes, 69 Anson St does offer parking.
Does 69 Anson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 69 Anson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 69 Anson St have a pool?
Yes, 69 Anson St has a pool.
Does 69 Anson St have accessible units?
No, 69 Anson St does not have accessible units.
Does 69 Anson St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 69 Anson St has units with dishwashers.
Does 69 Anson St have units with air conditioning?
No, 69 Anson St does not have units with air conditioning.

