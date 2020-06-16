69 Anson St.

Amenities
CHARMING HOME IN DESIRED ANSONBOROUGH NEIGHBORHOOD - Property Id: 126654
This carriage house is located in the desirable Ansonbourough neighborhood. It offers two bedrooms, each with a private bath, as well as a spacious dining room, living room and kitchen each with fireplaces. One off street parking space provided and can make room for two. Outdoor dining on the patio directly in front of the carriage house overlooking the lovely gardens and pool. Only steps from the newly renovated Gaillard center and all the best of Charleston's lively cultural scene.
