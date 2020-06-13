/
stateburg
43 Apartments for rent in Stateburg, SC📍
40 Fort Sullivan
40 Ft Sullivan Circle, Stateburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1799 sqft
Great Neighborhood with Rolling Hills - Beautifully landscaped yard and freshly painted interior. 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom brick home.Large living room, Eat-in Kitchen, and Sunroom. Fish pond in back yard. Yard maintenance included. No Pets.
60 FRANCES KINLOCK CIR
60 Frances Kinlock Circle, Stateburg, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1809 sqft
Nice home on a corner lot in Beech Creek Golf Plantation, convenient to Shaw, Sumter, Camden and Columbia with well and sprinkler system.
2449 Derwent
2449 Derwent Drive, Oakland, SC
4 Bedrooms
$775
1175 sqft
Oakland Plantation Subdivision - Home is located in the Oakland Plantation Subdivision. Nice brick home with 4 bedroom and 1.5 bath home with a fenced in yard. (RLNE5712723)
2422 Derwent
2422 Derwent Drive, Oakland, SC
3 Bedrooms
$650
970 sqft
Great rental property located less than a mile from Shaw. This home has been completely remodeled with new paint, new appliances, new flooring, new shingles! The backyard is fenced in with a chain link fence.
3925 Vinca St
3925 Vinca Street, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1624 sqft
Very Nice! Near Shaw AFB - Very nice 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Wintergreen. Split floor plan. Large Master Bedroom with two closets. Privacy fenced Yard. (RLNE2304468)
4465 Manigault St
4465 Manigault Street, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1583 sqft
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5769570)
3220 Valencia Drive
3220 Valencia Drive, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1263 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom house located in Dalzell.
2805 Navigator
2805 Navigator Circle, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1875 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath all brick home in popular Linwood privacy fence minutes to Shaw!!
3230 Valencia Drive
3230 Valencia Drive, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
Cute!Cute!Cute! this 3BR/2BA home is located just minutes from Shaw AFB. Living room features patio doors leading out to covered patio. Kitchen is nice size w/all kitchen appliances, pantry & breakfast nook.
3105 Explorer Drive
3105 Explorer Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1514 sqft
Very appealing home just a few minutes of Shaw AFB. Quiet neighborhood. Laminate hardwood in living room,. kitchen & halls. Tile in baths. Carpet in BR's-split bedroom, open floor plan w/nice size kitchen featuring granite countertops.
1501 Furman Dr. #A
1501 Furman Drive, Cherryvale, SC
1 Bedroom
$500
800 sqft
Pets allowed based on owner approval. water and electric included.
4285 Brabham Drive
4285 Brabham Drive, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$895
1166 sqft
Brabham Drive - ** Currently occupied- will be available around April 1, 2020. 3bed/1.5bath home close to SHAW AFB, with carport and large fenced backyard.
3421 Beacon Drive
3421 Beacon Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$995
1210 sqft
3421 Beacon Drive Available 07/01/20 Landmark Pointe Subdivision - Located in popular Landmark Pointe Subdivision. This 3bed/2bath duplex, with a single car garage is conveniently located to Shaw AFB, town and shopping.
2011 Columbia Circle
2011 Columbia Circle, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1097 sqft
Located Off Pinewood Rd - 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath home with carport. Eat In kitchen with stove and refrigerator. Family room. Beautiful hardwood floors in family room, hall and all bedrooms. Carport. Storage room with washer/dryer hook ups.
878 Watts
878 Watts Drive, Sumter County, SC
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$775
1057 sqft
878 Watts Available 07/07/20 Hilldale Subdivision - 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom brick home with a one car carport. Home has hardwood floor through out most spaces in the home. It has one car carport. (RLNE5501290)
216 Thomas Drive
216 Thomas Drive, Sumter, SC
Studio
$650
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath single family home located just off of Alice Drive. No pets allowed. Security deposit required. Call 803-774-7368 for more information or go to our website at www.SumterShawRentals.com to view all of our available rental properties.
875 Watts Drive
875 Watts Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$750
1294 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 875 Watts Drive in Sumter County. View photos, descriptions and more!
507 Waterlilly
507 Waterlily Drive, Sumter, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2630 sqft
4 Bedrooms and 2.5 Bath House with foyer, great room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, utility room, and bonus room. Call 803-774-7368 or www.sumtershawrentals.com
3470 Camden Hwy.
3470 Camden Highway, Dalzell, SC
3 Bedrooms
$790
1259 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 Bath single family home located in Dalzell. Live the country life while being close to Sumter amenities. Convenient to Shaw Air Force Base. Pets are allowed on owner's approval. Security deposit required.
935 McCathern Avenue
935 McCathern Ave, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
2150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 935 McCathern Avenue in Sumter County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1121 Alice Dr. #47
1121 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$650
1238 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1121 Alice Dr. #47 in Sumter. View photos, descriptions and more!
186 Gertrude Drive
186 Gertrude Drive, Sumter, SC
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
2 bedroom/2 full bath downstairs apartment at Hackberry Apartments! This is a Non-Smoking Unit Schools - Willow Drive Elem./Alice Drive Middle/Sumter HS Electric Co.
3583 Landmark Dr.
3583 Landmark Drive, Sumter, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1347 sqft
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms with Great Room, Kitchen, Eat In, Master Bedroom and Other Room.
3095 Caitlynn Dr.
3095 Caitlynn Drive, Sumter County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2296 sqft
Home has bonus room (no closet) which can be used as 4th bedroom, gas log fireplace, well and inground sprinkler system. Detached 2 car garage/shop has additional freezer and attic space.
