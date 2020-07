Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors parking recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

3bd 2ba updated brick ranch in convenient West Ashley Rotherwood Estates neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a large private backyard. When you enter the front door you come into a nice size living room/dining room combination. The kitchen was updated in 2015 and is open to the large family room. The family room has bead board and a vaulted ceiling. . From the family room you can step out through the french doors into the backyard. Down the hall you'll find 3 nicely sized bedrooms and 2 baths. The baths have tile floors and ceramic tile. All the rooms have good sized closets and good light from windows. There are ceiling fans in each bedroom and in the family room. Smooth ceilings throughout. The attic runs the length of the house and has tremendous storage potential. Less than 10 minutes to downtown and close to the West Ashley Greenway for biking or jogging. No pets.