Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan extra storage fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill package receiving tennis court volleyball court 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bike storage cc payments conference room e-payments guest parking hot tub internet access key fob access lobby online portal

Hawthorne Westside apartments (formerly known as Ashley Crossing) feature lakeside living in Charleston, SC offering 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Many communities promise it all…Hawthorne Westside delivers. Your new home is located in the heart of the West Ashley neighborhood, just minutes from historic downtown Charleston, beautiful South Carolina beaches, Interstate 526 and Highway 61 near Boeing, the Citadel Mall, Savannah Highway and The Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC). Our pet-friendly community offers a bark park, private porches or balconies, fireplaces, washer and dryer connections, saltwater swimming pool, fitness center, tennis and volleyball courts and so much more.