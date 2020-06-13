19 Apartments for rent in Florence, SC

AL
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
20 Units Available
The Reserve at Mill Creek
2350 Freedom Blvd, Florence, SC
1 Bedroom
$980
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
A resort-like community with luxury upgrades such as a high-end fitness center, pool, complimentary car care center and a playground. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Upgraded interiors including gourmet kitchens, 9-foot ceilings and updated appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3064 Wild Turkey Dr.
3064 Wild Turkey Drive, Florence, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2018 sqft
3064 Wild Turkey Dr. Available 07/01/20 House for Rent - Four Bedroom Two and a half Bath for Rent . Off Alligator Road . Stove ,Refrigerator ,Dishwasher and Microwave Included . Washer & Dryer Hookup .Two car garage . Renters Insurance Required .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1212 Madison Avenue
1212 Madison Avenue, Florence, SC
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2300 sqft
Newly Renovated 3-Bedroom house with Inground Pool in Desirable Neighborhood - This 2 story brick home has all of the charm that you are looking for! The recent renovation has given it all of the updates of a modern home, while keeping it's original

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Clarendon
1221 Clarendon Avenue, Florence, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2227 sqft
Centrally located Florence Home. Convenient to everything! 3 bedroom 2 bath in main home with an additional bedroom and bathroom connected to the main house by a giant screened room . Room would be perfect for mother in law suite or older teen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2176 Broad Drive
2176 Broad Drive, Florence, SC
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1334 sqft
Townhouse close to MUSC available for rent in July. Home is currently occupied. No showings allowed at this time. Date available for rent may change depending on condition of home when vacated.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
1004 S Edisto
1004 South Edisto Drive, Florence, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1004 S Edisto in Florence. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3032 Drakeshore Drive
3032 Drakeshore Drive, Florence, SC
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3553 sqft
Please call 843-667-0041 for more information.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
419 S Coit St.
419 South Coit Street, Florence, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Looking for a month to month rental while working in Florence? We have several second floor, fully furnished, fully stocked kitchen, and washer/dryer all utilities included for $1000/mth. $650 deposit. Pets are allowed on a case by case basis.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
415 S Coit Street
415 South Coit Street, Florence, SC
1 Bedroom
$850
400 sqft
Apartments available for short term month to month leases. Fully stocked kitchens, fully furnished, washer/dryer and all utilities included. Contact Teresa for availability. 843-667-1100 or 615-6424
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
425 Bellingham Ct DO NOT DISTURB
425 Bellingham Court, Florence County, SC
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
1650 sqft
Unit DO NOT DISTURB Available 07/15/20 WF HOME Desirable Location OCCUPIED THRU JUNE - Property Id: 22457 ******OCCUPIED! DO NOT DISTURB****** Available in late July 2020.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
743 Harriett Dr.
743 Harriet Drive, Florence County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1604 sqft
Large updated Single Family Home located in a well establish neighborhood, in the most poplar part of town. Home offers 3 beds, 2 full baths, 2 car attached Garage, on a Hugh corner lot.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3017 Combray Circle
3017 Combray Circle, Florence County, SC
2 Bedrooms
$950
1092 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3017 Combray Circle in Florence County. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3418 Teaberry Drive
3418 Teaberry Drive, Florence County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1750 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home. 1750 sq.ft. with a screened in porch, large backyard, hardwood floors, and carpet in the bedrooms. The Meadows Subdivision. Across from Lucy T. Davis/ Moore Intermediate School Pets are allowed with approval.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1821 Pamplico Highway
1821 Pamplico Highway, Florence County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1406 sqft
South Florence area home for rent including three bedrooms, two baths, and a bonus room. New carpet and paint and hardwood floors have recently been refinished. Oven, dishwasher and microwave provided.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3045 Strada Gianna
3045 Strada Gianna, Florence County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
Will be available June 30th. Please call 843-667-0041 for more information.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
3175 Tall Oaks Drive
3175 Tall Oaks Drive, Florence County, SC
Studio
$1,000
1152 sqft
Office building with 3-4 office areas, 2 half baths, and a kitchen area. Potentially available to renovate to suit your needs. Located off Hwy 76, off-street parking, audio and video surveillance, and handicapped accessible.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 Conder Circle
122 Conder Circle, Darlington County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1065 sqft
122 Conder Circle Available 06/15/20 Newly Remodelled Three Bedroom House - Three Bedroom and One and Half bath House located just outside the city of Darlington. Large Fenced Back Yard.New Appliances. Renters insurance is required .

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
109 Jeffery street
109 Jeffery Street, Darlington, SC
3 Bedrooms
$725
1001 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Jeffery street property - Property Id: 195769 Quiet Senior Citizen Community, brick single family home built in 1971.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1998 South Hill Road
1998 South Hill Road, Florence County, SC
3 Bedrooms
$950
1025 sqft
Three bedroom brick home on 0.68 acres available for rent. No utilities included and lawn maintenance is the responsibility of the tenant. Oven/range provided. Tenant must supply its own refrigerator. Well water and septic tank.

City GuideFlorenceAs the county seat of South Carolina’s Florence County, Florence is a quintessential “southern” city. Florence boasts a handful of amazing perks that have over 33,000 residents clamoring to call it home. There’s a reason it’s one of the largest of cities in northeast South Carolina. Tree-lined streets and amazing shopping are “Flo Town” staples, but what really makes this southern city a hot spot is the revamped downtown district and the fantastic apartment rentals. Want to find an apartment ...
Life in Florence
+

Inexpensive apartments are about as common in Florence as southern drawls. Founded as a railroad city, Florence is still a major business hub in South Carolina and for this reason it is one of the best areas to live and work in the region. From luxury apartments to standard apartments, Florence has quite the offerings and it won’t cost much to settle into life here. One-bedroom apartments in Florence can range between $495and $800, two-bedrooms from $570-$960 and three-bedrooms from $640-$900. The range of prices really boil down to a golden rule: the less expensive the apartment, the more standard and basic the amenities (pool, laundry facility, energy efficient appliances, water included). The higher price refers to luxury apartments in Florence, and if you fancy some luxury in your life, you’re in luck!

Luxury apartments in Florence are full of amenities. If you want a spacious apartment, look no further. Luxury apartment communities like Charles Point Apartments or The Haven at Dog Mill offer large units (and furnished apartments up to 1,300 square feet) with resort style pools, fitness and business centers, nature trail, dog parks, garages with remote access starting at $700 with options reaching up to $1150. For those with more specific needs, the Florence apartment market won’t leave you high and dry. Furnished apartments, units with disability access and short-term leases, are quite available. These apartments in Florence may cost a bit more a month (2 BR/$735) but are perfect for those moving with little-to-no belongings.

In terms of what does and doesn’t fly in Florence apartments, here’s what you need to know: water, sewage and gas are typically included in rental rates. Move-in deposits range between $100 and$300 and pet-friendly apartments in Florence are plentiful—some even offer dog parks—but come with a deposit. Most places are pet-friendly with a deposit and some restrictions. Lastly, there’s nothing to not love about renting an apartment in Florence.

A spacious, welcoming apartment awaits you… so what are you waiting for? Get started on building your future in the Florence today!

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Florence?
In Florence, the median rent is $572 for a studio, $598 for a 1-bedroom, $760 for a 2-bedroom, and $974 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Florence, check out our monthly Florence Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Florence?
Some of the colleges located in the Florence area include Horry-Georgetown Technical College, University of South Carolina-Sumter, Coastal Carolina University, and Central Carolina Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Florence?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Florence from include Sumter, Conway, Lakewood, Lumberton, and Dalzell.

