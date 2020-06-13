19 Apartments for rent in Florence, SC

Inexpensive apartments are about as common in Florence as southern drawls. Founded as a railroad city, Florence is still a major business hub in South Carolina and for this reason it is one of the best areas to live and work in the region. From luxury apartments to standard apartments, Florence has quite the offerings and it won’t cost much to settle into life here. One-bedroom apartments in Florence can range between $495and $800, two-bedrooms from $570-$960 and three-bedrooms from $640-$900. The range of prices really boil down to a golden rule: the less expensive the apartment, the more standard and basic the amenities (pool, laundry facility, energy efficient appliances, water included). The higher price refers to luxury apartments in Florence, and if you fancy some luxury in your life, you’re in luck!

Luxury apartments in Florence are full of amenities. If you want a spacious apartment, look no further. Luxury apartment communities like Charles Point Apartments or The Haven at Dog Mill offer large units (and furnished apartments up to 1,300 square feet) with resort style pools, fitness and business centers, nature trail, dog parks, garages with remote access starting at $700 with options reaching up to $1150. For those with more specific needs, the Florence apartment market won’t leave you high and dry. Furnished apartments, units with disability access and short-term leases, are quite available. These apartments in Florence may cost a bit more a month (2 BR/$735) but are perfect for those moving with little-to-no belongings.

In terms of what does and doesn’t fly in Florence apartments, here’s what you need to know: water, sewage and gas are typically included in rental rates. Move-in deposits range between $100 and$300 and pet-friendly apartments in Florence are plentiful—some even offer dog parks—but come with a deposit. Most places are pet-friendly with a deposit and some restrictions. Lastly, there’s nothing to not love about renting an apartment in Florence.

A spacious, welcoming apartment awaits you… so what are you waiting for? Get started on building your future in the Florence today!